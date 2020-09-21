News

Law & the Courts

Woman Suspected of Sending Ricin Letter to Trump Arrested

By
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wis., September 17, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

A Canadian woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin to President Trump was arrested over the weekend as she attempted to enter the U.S. at the New York-Canada border.

The woman was in possession of a gun and taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo. Her name has not been made public.

“An arrest was made of an individual allegedly responsible for sending a suspicious letter,” the FBI said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The suspect is expected to face federal charges brought by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington.

Last week, law enforcement intercepted a letter that tested positive for ricin at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House. The letter appears to have come from Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The suspect was arrested in March of last year in Texas for possessing an unlicensed weapon, resisting arrest, and having a fake driver’s license. She was deported back to Canada after authorities discovered she had overstayed her visa and committed a crime in the U.S.

Comments

Federal authorities are also investigating envelopes containing ricin that were mailed to a sheriff’s office and a detention facility in Texas.

Ricin, a deadly poison derived from castor beans, has no known antidote and causes abdominal pain, respiratory failure, and often death within two or three days.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Replacing Ginsburg

By
While we did not agree with many of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s views about the Constitution or the judicial function, we never doubted her industry, dedication, gumption, civility, or patriotism. We send our condolences to all who mourn her passing. Justice Ginsburg almost certainly had more fans than any ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Replacing Ginsburg

By
While we did not agree with many of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s views about the Constitution or the judicial function, we never doubted her industry, dedication, gumption, civility, or patriotism. We send our condolences to all who mourn her passing. Justice Ginsburg almost certainly had more fans than any ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Secret Life of Joe Biden

By
In a classic episode of Seinfeld, Jerry is accused by his new girlfriend, a police officer, of being a fan of the tacky 1990s soap opera Melrose Place. When Jerry lies and denies it, she suggests putting him on a polygraph to find the truth. In an effort to beat the machine, Jerry seeks the advice of his ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Secret Life of Joe Biden

By
In a classic episode of Seinfeld, Jerry is accused by his new girlfriend, a police officer, of being a fan of the tacky 1990s soap opera Melrose Place. When Jerry lies and denies it, she suggests putting him on a polygraph to find the truth. In an effort to beat the machine, Jerry seeks the advice of his ... Read More