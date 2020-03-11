News

World

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic

By
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks next to Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, during a news conference on the coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland, January 29, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially declared the global outbreak of the coronavirus a pandemic, citing an expectation that cases of the deadly disease will continue to grow in the coming weeks.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock, and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO. “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”

“We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

The WHO defines a pandemic as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people.”

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, a respiratory disease that originated in China, has killed more than 4,500 people in 114 countries and infected over 124,000 people, including over 1,000 people in the U.S., where 32 people have died from the virus. The virus’s fatality rate is several times higher than that of the seasonal flu.

The WHO director-general urged people not to be alarmed by the official categorization of the outbreak as a pandemic, saying the fight goes on against the virus.

Comments

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by the virus,” Tedros said. “It doesn’t change what WHO is doing. And it doesn’t change what countries should do.”

In January, the WHO declared the coronavirus epidemic a global health emergency as cases of the virus spread across China from Wuhan, where the outbreak started. Global markets have plunged in recent weeks as the hardest-hit countries have implemented measures to suppress the outbreak.

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman

By
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
Elections

It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman

By
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
U.S.

On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

By
That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions. No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is ... Read More
U.S.

On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

By
That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions. No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is ... Read More
Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By
I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by ... Read More
Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By
I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Shame of the Senate

By
Senator Chuck Schumer’s attack on Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court last week unleashed a national firestorm. He was not speaking on the fly, but from a prepared speech, when he shouted, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch! I want to tell you, Kavanaugh! You have released the whirlwind, and you ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Shame of the Senate

By
Senator Chuck Schumer’s attack on Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court last week unleashed a national firestorm. He was not speaking on the fly, but from a prepared speech, when he shouted, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch! I want to tell you, Kavanaugh! You have released the whirlwind, and you ... Read More