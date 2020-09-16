News

World

WTO Rules Some U.S. Tariffs on China Violate Trade Rules

By
The headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2020 (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

The World Trade Organization ruled on Tuesday that the U.S. broke international trading rules by imposing levies on more than $200 billion of Chinese goods two years ago when President Trump’s trade war with China began.

The ruling came in response to a complaint filed by China in 2018, which claimed the U.S. violated WTO rules in singling China out for additional tariffs. WTO rules outline limited reasons a country can impose tariffs on only one country, but the U.S. tariffs did not fall under those allowances, according to the ruling.

“China has demonstrated that the additional duties apply only to products from China and thus fail to accord to products originating in China an advantage granted to the like product originating in all other WTO Members,” the panel said.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that it thought the ruling was “fair and objective” and hoped the U.S. would comply.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement that the ruling “confirms what the Trump administration has been saying for four years: the WTO is completely inadequate to stop China’s harmful technology practices.”

“The United States must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices, and the Trump administration will not let China use the WTO to take advantage of American workers, businesses, farmers, and ranchers,” he said.

The ruling covers only some tariffs — those imposed on $34 billion of goods in 2018 and $200 billion of goods in September 2018. In all, U.S. tariffs cover about $370 billion of Chinese imports, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The panel looked only at the U.S. tariffs and did not review China’s retaliation as the United States has not filed a complaint.

“The panel is very much aware of the wider context in which the WTO system currently operates, which is one reflecting a range of unprecedented global trade tensions,” the report said.

Trump fired back after the decision saying that he had to “do something about the WTO because they’ve let China get away with murder.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) called the ruling “more evidence that the WTO is outdated, sclerotic, and generally bad for America,” in a tweet. 

“USA should withdraw and lead the effort to abolish it,” he added.

Comments

The decision is only the start of a legal process that could play out over a number of years and will not have much effect on the U.S. tariffs in the meantime, though the WTO could approve retaliatory measures if the ruling is upheld.

The U.S. is likely to appeal the decision, though that would place the case into a legal void as Washington had blocked the appointment of judges to the WTO’s appellate body, which has prevented it from meeting the quorum required to hear cases.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Illegitimate Illegitimacy

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a newsletter about culture, language, and the necessary evil of politics. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would appreciate it if you would — follow this link. Legitimacy Roulette Legitimacy is a thorny problem in politics, because the notion itself ... Read More
Elections

Illegitimate Illegitimacy

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a newsletter about culture, language, and the necessary evil of politics. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would appreciate it if you would — follow this link. Legitimacy Roulette Legitimacy is a thorny problem in politics, because the notion itself ... Read More
Elections

Are the Pollsters Wrong about Trump Again?

By
If the presidential election were held today and the polls were precisely correct, Joe Biden would win handily. The RealClearPolitics map has Biden up in enough states to win the Electoral College 352–186: The FiveThirtyEight forecast likewise has Biden up 330–208 in the most likely forecast, with a 76 ... Read More
Elections

Are the Pollsters Wrong about Trump Again?

By
If the presidential election were held today and the polls were precisely correct, Joe Biden would win handily. The RealClearPolitics map has Biden up in enough states to win the Electoral College 352–186: The FiveThirtyEight forecast likewise has Biden up 330–208 in the most likely forecast, with a 76 ... Read More
U.S.

The Police Heroism in Compton

By
Last Friday, when we marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one thing that did not get enough attention was the sacrifice of the police, firefighters, and other first responders, hundreds of whom were killed that day. First responders is an apt term for them. They are the people who show up. ... Read More
U.S.

The Police Heroism in Compton

By
Last Friday, when we marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one thing that did not get enough attention was the sacrifice of the police, firefighters, and other first responders, hundreds of whom were killed that day. First responders is an apt term for them. They are the people who show up. ... Read More