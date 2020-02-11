News

Media

YouTube Sponsors Progressive Outlet to Create Nonpartisan ‘Academy’ for Local News

By
The Young Turks radio show host Cenk Uygur (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Progressive online outlet The Young Turks, run by California congressional candidate Cenk Uygur, is being funded by a six-figure investment from YouTube to start an online course called “TYT Academy” to create digital local news.

YouTube’s funding of Uygur’s outlet is part of the platform’s $25 million commitment to support news — housed under the $300 million Google News Initiative announced in 2018.

The program consists of two tracks of eight videos each — one track focused on the tactics and responsibilities of a journalist, the second on best practices for producing online video content. Users can earn a “TYT Academy certificate” after a watching the videos and taking a final exam at the end.

Steven Oh, TYT’s Chief Business Officer and the creator of TYT Academy, told Axios in a phone interview that, despite its explicit progressive stance, TYT is “not interested in cranking out journalists who share our political viewpoint whatsoever.”

The videos, which are already on YouTube, are not explicitly partisan, but prominently feature Uygur and members of his staff. YouTube announced in September that content created by political figures and leaders will be allowed to remain on the site even if it violates the company’s “community guidelines.”

The initiative is not the first to promote “local news” from a progressive perspective.

Comments

Tara McGowan, a former journalist and the founder of the group behind tech firm Shadow Inc. — which developed the faulty application that Iowa Democrats tried to use to report caucus results — started a for-profit news organization called Courier last year to roll out pro-Democrat coverage under the guise of “local news” in key swing states.

“When we don’t have those shared sets of facts, when we don’t read shared headlines, then we also lose sight of having trust in each other,” Courier editor-in-chief Lindsay Schrupp explained in a podcast with McGowan in December. “Local news, in that context, is a way to get people to start takings steps that are real meaningful steps.”

Comments

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

Most Popular

NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More