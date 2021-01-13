YouTube Suspends Trump for a Week, following Facebook and Twitter Ban

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 12, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

YouTube announced on Tuesday night that it would suspend President Trump’s account for at least seven days, joining other tech platforms that have banned Trump.

The string of bans come after the president incited a mob of his supporters to march on Capitol Hill on January 6, while Congress was certifying the results of the election. The mob overwhelmed police and breached the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to evacuate. Dozens of police officers were injured by pro-Trump rioters, including one officer who later died of his injuries, and one rioter was shot and killed.

Advertisement

YouTube said it would temporarily suspend Trump’s channel after he uploaded videos that the company asserted could incite violence. The videos appeared to claim that Democrats “stole” the election and expressed support for the pro-Trump mob, The Wall Street Journal reported.

YouTube, which is owned by Google parent company Alphabet Inc., also said comments to videos on Trump’s channel would be suspended indefinitely.

Social media giant Facebook suspended Trump on Thursday until after Joe Biden’s inauguration, while Twitter banned the president from its platform permanently. Both sites said Trump violated policies against inciting violence. Twitter’s stock plunged after the ban, resulting in a loss of around $5 billion in its market share.

Following the riots, Google and Apple booted social media app Parler from their app stores, while Amazon ceased allowing Parler to run on its servers. The Big Tech companies said Parler did not do enough to police content, allowing calls for election-related violence to spread on the site.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.