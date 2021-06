Brian Domitrovic sits down with Dave Rubin to speak about John F. Kennedy. (The Rubin Report/via YouTube)

Supply-side economic historian and best-selling author, Brian Domitrovic, joins Capital Record to talk about the real history of supply-side economics. He drops some bombs for us on what tax cuts may have actually done in the 1980s and what the Fed may actually not have done! This is a fascinating conversation about the role supply-side economics can play in driving future economic growth.