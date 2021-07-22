Podcasts Capital Record

Episode 27: A New Fundamental Analysis

Hosted by David L. Bahnsen
Rob Arnott speaks about Investing. (ResearchAffiliates/via YouTube)

David is joined this week on Capital Record by Rob Arnott, the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, a global asset manager advising on $166 billion of global capital. Rob and David discuss the unique components of fundamental analysis involved in a discerning approach to capital risk and reward, but also dive head first into a range of subjects impacting the macroenvironment of the day. You could say it is a couple of portfolio managers ‘geeking out,’ or you could say it is two freedom lovers discussing the needs of the day. Either way, today’s podcast will have something for you.

