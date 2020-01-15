Podcasts Constitutionally Speaking

Episode 52: Thomas Jefferson [The Virginians, Part 2]

Hosted by Jay Cost & Luke Thompson
Detail of Thomas Jefferson portrait by Rembrandt Peale, 1800 (Wikimedia)

In this episode of the Virginians miniseries, Jay and Luke examine Thomas Jefferson, one of the most puzzling of the Founders. Simultaneously the rhetorician of American equality and a lover of the trappings of aristocracy, Jefferson remains a hard man to pin down. Jay and Luke trace his career from the Declaration of Independence through his founding of the University of Virginia, and try to understand how he aspired to create what he called “an Empire of Liberty.”

