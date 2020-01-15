Episode 53: James Madison [The Virginians, Part 3]

Detail of portrait of James Madison by John Vanderlyn, 1816 (Wikimedia)

In this episode of the Virginians miniseries, Jay and Luke discuss James Madison, often hailed as the Father of the Constitution. Madison’s life remains a bit of a puzzle, as he transitioned from being a strong Federalist in the 1780s to a leading Republican in the 1790s. Jay and Luke try to make sense of this by outlining Madison’s strong commitment to enduring republican principles.