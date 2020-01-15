Episode 54: James Monroe [The Virginians, Part 4]

Detail of portrait of President James Monroe by Samuel Morse, c. 1819 (White House Historical Association/Wikimedia)

In this episode of the Virginians miniseries, Jay and Luke discuss the life and times of James Monroe. A junior partner in the “Virginia Dynasty,” Monroe was the fourth Virginian to be president of the United States — and the only Anti-Federalist ever to rise to the top office. Less an intellectual force than Jefferson or Madison, Monroe is still worth examining, as his career illustrates the evolution of politics in the United States between the 1780s and 1820s.