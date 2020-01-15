Episode 55: John Marshall [The Virginians, Part 5]

Detail of portrait of John Marshall by Henry Inman, 1832 (Library of Virginia/via Wikimedia)

In this episode of the Virginians miniseries, Jay and Luke discuss John Marshall, perhaps the least appreciated of all the Founding Fathers. A delegate to the Virginia ratifying convention in 1788, Marshall also served briefly as secretary of State before becoming chief justice in 1801. As the head of the Supreme Court, Marshall would secure a legacy for the Federalists long after the party disappeared.