Episode 55: John Marshall [The Virginians, Part 5]

In this episode of the Virginians miniseries, Jay and Luke discuss John Marshall, perhaps the least appreciated of all the Founding Fathers. A delegate to the Virginia ratifying convention in 1788, Marshall also served briefly as secretary of State before becoming chief justice in 1801. As the head of the Supreme Court, Marshall would secure a legacy for the Federalists long after the party disappeared.
Most Popular
Women Deserve Better Than What Michelle Williams Has Had to Live
You may have seen the Michelle Williams Golden Globes speech by now. Reportedly pregnant, she credited abortion for her professional success and for allowing her to be who she is. Pro-life and pro-choice people said what you would have expected but largely missed what seemed to be the misery. When New York ... Read More
Women Deserve Better Than What Michelle Williams Has Had to Live
You may have seen the Michelle Williams Golden Globes speech by now. Reportedly pregnant, she credited abortion for her professional success and for allowing her to be who she is. Pro-life and pro-choice people said what you would have expected but largely missed what seemed to be the misery. When New York ... Read More
What Was It For?
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
What Was It For?
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
The New Post-Trump Constitution
The Left sees Donald Trump’s comportment, rallies, and tweets as a new low in presidential behavior that justifies extraordinary countermeasures. But Trump's personal characteristics are idiosyncratic and may or may not become institutionalized by subsequent presidents. And it is not as if liberal icons such as ... Read More
The New Post-Trump Constitution
The Left sees Donald Trump’s comportment, rallies, and tweets as a new low in presidential behavior that justifies extraordinary countermeasures. But Trump's personal characteristics are idiosyncratic and may or may not become institutionalized by subsequent presidents. And it is not as if liberal icons such as ... Read More
‘Moderate’ Michael Bloomberg Is an Authoritarian Nightmare
While discussing the Texas church shooting last week, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said that we “just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.” “It may be true — I wasn’t there; I don’t know the facts — that somebody in the congregation had their own ... Read More
‘Moderate’ Michael Bloomberg Is an Authoritarian Nightmare
While discussing the Texas church shooting last week, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said that we “just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.” “It may be true — I wasn’t there; I don’t know the facts — that somebody in the congregation had their own ... Read More
We Can’t Trust the Media to Report Honestly on Iran
It's hard enough watching journalists blaming the United States for the Islamic Republic’s perniciousness or exaggerating the importance of “revered leader” Qasem Soleimani while minimizing the actions of the courageous Iranians who oppose the mullahs. Even before a pro-Iranian regime bias infected much of ... Read More
We Can’t Trust the Media to Report Honestly on Iran
It's hard enough watching journalists blaming the United States for the Islamic Republic’s perniciousness or exaggerating the importance of “revered leader” Qasem Soleimani while minimizing the actions of the courageous Iranians who oppose the mullahs. Even before a pro-Iranian regime bias infected much of ... Read More
Trudeau: Canadians who Died in Iran Plane Attack ‘Would Be Home with Their Families’ If Not for U.S. ‘Escalation’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday suggested that the U.S. shares some blame for Iran's shooting down of a commercial jet last week since the incident occurred during a period of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. "I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently ... Read More
Trudeau: Canadians who Died in Iran Plane Attack ‘Would Be Home with Their Families’ If Not for U.S. ‘Escalation’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday suggested that the U.S. shares some blame for Iran's shooting down of a commercial jet last week since the incident occurred during a period of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. "I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently ... Read More
The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
Why Andrew Yang Has Endured While Traditional Democratic Candidates Have Not
At one point, nearly 30 men and women had entered the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. As of this week, only a dozen of them remain. Among those who have exited the contest are three sitting U.S. senators, five current or former U.S. representatives, and three governors. Among those still ... Read More
Why Andrew Yang Has Endured While Traditional Democratic Candidates Have Not
At one point, nearly 30 men and women had entered the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. As of this week, only a dozen of them remain. Among those who have exited the contest are three sitting U.S. senators, five current or former U.S. representatives, and three governors. Among those still ... Read More
Loading...