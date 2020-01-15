Episode 56: Patrick Henry [The Virginians, Part 6]

Detail of portrait of Patrick Henry by George Bagby Matthews, c. 1891 (United States Congress/via Wikimedia)

In this episode of the Virginians miniseries, Jay and Luke look at the life of Patrick Henry. Perhaps the greatest orator in the history of the United States of America, Henry was an essential part of the “revolutionary vanguard” in the 1760s and 1770s, men who were committed to the project of revolution long before the rest of the country embraced the idea.