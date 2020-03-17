Episode 59: The Age of Federalism [The Federalists, Part 1]

Statue of George Washington in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Welcome to our three-episode miniseries on Federalism. We’re taking a deep dive into America’s first political party, which governed for the first twelve years under the Constitution, then collapsed entirely. Who were the Federalists? What did they believe? Why were they so dominant and then so completely destroyed? Our first episode takes a big picture look at their ideas, their coalition, the policy challenges they faced, and some of the novel solutions they developed for facing them. We look at Washington, Adams, Hamilton, Marshall, and other lesser-known Federalists and try to understand American politics at the end of the 18th century.