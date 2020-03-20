Episode 60: The Federalist Agenda: Foreign and Domestic Policy [The Federalists, Part 2]

Foreign policy became a key divide between Federalists and the emerging Jeffersonian Republicans, all the more so as Britain and France escalated a rolling series of continental wars. At the same time, domestic polarization around Hamilton’s plan of public finance and its successor policies, contributed to a roiling base of political support for Jefferson’s growing opposition. Despite Washington’s unanimous reelection to the presidency, the divisions between Federalists and Republicans that would eventually doom the former were already at work.
China Boomeranging
Sometime in late November the Chinese Communist Party apparat was aware that the ingredients of some sort of an epidemic were brewing in Wuhan. Soon after, it was also clear to them that a new type of coronavirus was on the loose, a threat they might have taken more seriously given the similar Chinese origins of ... Read More
COVID-19 Is the Chinese Government’s Curse upon the World
The World Health Organization and other sensitive souls have instructed us to stop referring to the new strain of coronavirus as the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” flu because of the racist connotations. I’m disinclined to curb my speech to placate Chinese propagandists — and it seems to me the aversion to ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Trump Admin. Considering Sending $2,000 to Certain Americans During Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
The economic stimulus package to fight damage from the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic under consideration by the White House includes a proposal to send two $1,000 checks to certain Americans, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Checks would be sent to Americans below a certain income level, although it is ... Read More
The Other Chinese Virus
We have a remarkable ability to elevate the petty over the substantive. President Trump has been thoroughly scolded for calling the virus from China the “Chinese virus” — don’t let’s be beastly to the ChiComs — but the culpability of the Chinese government in the disaster that is playing out around ... Read More
We Are in This Crisis Because of the Decisions of the Chinese Government
As a country, we’ve got our hands full right now. But while we’re sitting in various forms of self-quarantine, we — and a lot of other people around the world — will have a lot of time to read about the Chinese government destroying samples and suppressing information about the coronavirus in ... Read More
Trump Admin. to Allow All Medical Personnel to Practice Across State Lines to Stem Spread of Pandemic
The Trump administration announced Wednesday that doctors will be allowed to practice across state lines, part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which continues to sicken more people across the country. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement during the Coronavirus Task Force daily ... Read More
Why Is the U.K.’s Response to COVID-19 Such an Outlier?
It is absolutely baffling. Last Tuesday, with lockdowns spreading throughout the world as the extent of the threat posed by COVID-19 became clear, videos circulated of tens of thousands of people at a Stereophonics gig in Cardiff, Wales, jumping up and down, singing along to their favorite songs. France, ... Read More
Don’t Send Poor People Smaller Coronavirus Checks
There is a case for targeting coronavirus relief at the individuals and areas that have the greatest need or have been directly affected. There is also a case for providing relief indiscriminately, just to get the checks out the door as quickly as possible. There is no case for giving smaller checks to poorer ... Read More
Economic Meltdown? Mass Unemployment? Solution: More Immigration!
Schools are closed. Millions of Americans are out of work. Unemployment may reach 20 percent. Solution? More immigration! That's a sarcastic tagline I often use on Twitter, but in this case it's literally what some people are pushing. For instance, Bloomberg reported on Friday on that: The National Pork ... Read More
