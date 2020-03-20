Episode 60: The Federalist Agenda: Foreign and Domestic Policy [The Federalists, Part 2]

(Rembrandt Peale/Wikimedia)

Foreign policy became a key divide between Federalists and the emerging Jeffersonian Republicans, all the more so as Britain and France escalated a rolling series of continental wars. At the same time, domestic polarization around Hamilton’s plan of public finance and its successor policies, contributed to a roiling base of political support for Jefferson’s growing opposition. Despite Washington’s unanimous reelection to the presidency, the divisions between Federalists and Republicans that would eventually doom the former were already at work.