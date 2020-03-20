Episode 61: The Decline, Fall, and Peculiar Afterlife of Federalism [The Federalists, Part 3]

John Adams (Asher Brown Durand )

The Adams administration saw the rapid, shocking collapse of Federalism as an organized force in American political life. The regnant faction that had forced through ratification, secured America’s diplomatic position, and stabilized the public credit, disappeared utterly from the national stage. How did this happen? And if Federalist policies were so essential to American success, where did they go? Jay and Luke trace the ideological and personal divisions within Federalism, which led to its political weakening, the passage and deployment of the Sedition Act, and its complete collapse in the election of 1800. However, they also show how events and John Marshall conspired to preserve a species of Low Federalist ideology that, in the end, Jefferson’s Republicans incorporated into their agenda and made their own.