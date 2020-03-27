Episode 10: Abortion in the Time of Coronavirus

Planned Parenthood claims to be providing ‘essential health care.’
Most Popular
Could a ‘Draft Cuomo’ Movement Be in the Democrats’ Future?
Democrats are publicly talking about “contingency options” for their July convention in Milwaukee in case the coronavirus persists in being a public-health threat. But privately, some are also talking about needing a Plan B if Joe Biden, their nominee apparent, continues to flounder. Some Democrats are ... Read More
Rep. Amash Signals He May Single-Handedly Delay Coronavirus Relief Bill
Update: Amash said later in the day Wednesday that he would not block a request for unanimous consent if both parties support the coronavirus stimulus bill but urged Congress to "reconsider what it’s doing." "If they have majorities to pass it, then objecting to unanimous consent merely delays the ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Fauci: Italy ‘Hit Very Badly’ By Coronavirus Due to Prevalence of Chinese Tourists
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, said Thursday that Italy has been impacted particularly badly by the coronavirus pandemic because the country hosted a high number of Chinese tourists in recent months. "When you look at the different patterns of ... Read More
China Supplied Faulty Coronavirus Test Kits to Spain, Czech Republic
The majority of rapid test coronavirus test kits supplied by China to Spain and the Czech Republic are faulty, local news outlets reported. Up to 80 percent of the 150,000 portable, quick coronavirus test kits China delivered to the Czech Republic earlier this month were faulty, according to local Czech news ... Read More
Are Gun Stores ‘Essential’ Businesses?
Law-abiding citizens want the right to buy a gun, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Police have stopped responding to many 911 calls, and massive numbers of inmates are being released early from prison. If shortages become more severe or if lots of police fall ill, chaos may very will ensue. People would ... Read More
An Accusation against Joe Biden
Biden, who has said that women who come forward with accusations of sexual assault should be presumed to be telling the truth, has now been accused of sexual assault himself. Read More
The Political Media Are Failing America
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More
‘Not Helpful’: Fauci Calls Out Media for ‘Pitting’ Him Against Trump
Dr. Anthony Fauci slammed the media for spinning a narrative that he was butting heads with President Trump over the country’s coronavirus response, calling it “really unfortunate” and “not helpful” that there are stories “pitting” him against the president. “I would wish that that would stop, ... Read More
More Thoughts on Computing the COVID-19 Fatality Rate
On the Corner last week, I groused a bit about the difficulty of tracking the coronavirus fatality rate. It appeared to be hovering at a bit over 1 percent in the United States. But those appearances can be deceiving. The elusiveness, I noted, was evident from an observation by Anthony Fauci, the esteemed ... Read More
