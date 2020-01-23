Episode 2: Little-Known Facts about Roe vs. Wade

Today on For Life, Alexandra outlines the top-three things you need to know about the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.
Buttigieg’s Hollow Military Bragging
The term “veteran” wields a strange talismanic power in American politics today; the military is almost the only institution in American life that has maintained very high favorability ratings over the past 30 years. Invocation of the sacred words “military service” invariably grants a presumed license to ... Read More
How Far Left Will Democrats Push Virginia?
Now that the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates are controlled by Democrats for the first time in a generation, the legislature has the votes to move the state to the left, and gun control is at the top of their agenda. One bill mandates background checks for private sales of firearms, another prohibits the ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Impeachment Doesn’t Require a Crime
Senate Republicans, by and large, have reached an unspoken consensus about President Trump and Ukraine. He should not have put a temporary freeze on congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine, should not have dabbled with using the aid to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden or a nutty theory about Ukrainian ... Read More
Our Nation Is Paying for Trump’s Refusal to Be Presidential
I’ve long argued that Donald Trump’s presidency will end poorly because he’s a person of bad character. I still think that’s true, though I very much doubt the impeachment trial now underway will result in his removal. Regardless of its outcome, his impeachment illustrates the damage bad character can do ... Read More
Government in the Shadows
The frenetic opposition to Donald Trump by the Washington establishment, the new progressive, hard-left Democratic party, and in particular the veterans of the Obama administration has led to the ruination of a number of hallowed protocols and customs. Impeachment has been redefined as a mere vote of no ... Read More
San Antonio’s Chick-fil-A Ban Has Cost the City $300,000 in Legal Fees
The city of San Antonio has paid more than $300,000 in court fees — with more invoices pending — in connection with two lawsuits and one federal investigation into its March decision to ban Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio international Airport. As of January 17, the city had spent a total of $315,880 to ... Read More
Banana Republic, American-Style: Angola Is Here
Isabel dos Santos is Africa’s wealthiest woman. She almost certainly got that way through corrupt means. Her father, José Eduardo dos Santos, ruled Angola from 1979 until 2017, and she made her money mostly from companies that were doing business with her father’s government. Her case has recently been of ... Read More
Alarmists Were Wrong about the Soleimani Strike
Two weeks ago, the United States seemed on the brink of starting another war in the Middle East after a drone strike killed Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Qasem Soleimani, as he departed an international airport in Baghdad. The shadowy general, in charge of the Iranian equivalent of the CIA, was one of the ... Read More
Senate Republicans Block Schumer’s Attempt to Subpoena White House Witnesses, Docs
After Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) proposed an amendment Tuesday to the rules for President Trump’s impeachment trial in order to subpoena witnesses and documents from the White House, it failed in a party-line vote. All 53 Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate voted against Schumer’s ... Read More
