Episode 3: Why We March for Life

Alexandra shares her top-three takeaways from covering this year’s March for Life in Washington, D.C.
Making the Children Leave the Room
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Why Impeachment Failed
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Making Sense of the Iowa Debacle
Great, giant gobs of cash and a year’s worth of hard work by activists, campaigns, and candidates were flushed down the toilet last night. Technocrat reformers, in trying to “fix” the Iowa caucus, have instead probably destroyed it forever. Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez saw fit to begin bragging ... Read More
J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Rush Limbaugh Tells Listeners He Has Advanced Lung Cancer
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh revealed Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will be out for several days as he receives treatment. “So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff ... Read More
We Should Be Advising Young People Not to Take Out Loans They Can’t Afford
On Monday, presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren unveiled her plan to completely eliminate student debt and make college free. It’s a terrible, financially infeasible idea, which is something that has been pointed out many times over by the more economically literate among us. So, I’d like to ask ... Read More
