Podcasts For Life

Episode 4: How the State of the Union Exposed the Illogic of Abortion

Hosted by Alexandra DeSanctis
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., February 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool/via Reuters)

Trump’s highlighting of the story of a girl born prematurely reveals how the argument for abortion relies on arbitrary dehumanization.

