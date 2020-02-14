Podcasts For Life

Episode 5: Welcoming the Pro-Life Democrats

Hosted by Alexandra DeSanctis
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a news conference in Manchester, N.H., February 6, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Alexandra discusses the Democratic Party’s unwillingness to moderate on abortion to make room for pro-life voters.

