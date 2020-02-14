Episode 5: Welcoming the Pro-Life Democrats

Alexandra discusses the Democratic Party’s unwillingness to moderate on abortion to make room for pro-life voters.
Limbaugh: A Genius at Radio
Genius is often defined in myriad ways. One trusted criterion is the ability to do something extraordinary in a field where others could not — and doing something that perhaps will never be done again by anyone else. By that measure, Rush Limbaugh certainly is the genius of talk radio, a genre in which he ... Read More
The Roger Stone Sentencing Fiasco
The first thing to grasp about the Roger Stone sentencing fiasco is that Stone, even accepting the worst plausible gloss on his crimes, is a 67-year-old nonviolent first offender. If the criminal-justice “reform” fad were authentic, and not a stratagem of social-justice warriors who have taken Washington’s ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
What If It’s Bernie?
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Warren Calls on Barr to ‘Resign or Face Impeachment’ over Intervention in Roger Stone Case
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called on Wednesday for Attorney General William Barr to "resign or face impeachment" after the Justice Department pushed back on prosecutors' "excessive" sentencing recommendation for President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone. "Congress must act ... Read More
The Bottom Tier Disappears. Biden and Warren Collapse. Bernie, Pete, and Amy Thrive.
After having no discernible results the night of the Iowa caucuses and unclear results in the following days, the voters of New Hampshire brought some needed clarity to the Democratic presidential primary. They began by clearing out the detritus. The Granite State electorate demonstrated that Andrew Yang, as ... Read More
Understanding Why Religious Conservatives Would Vote for Trump
In January 2021, someone will take the presidential oath of office, and religious conservatives will undoubtedly play a crucial role in whom it will be. Their influence will be the focus of an untold number of postmortems, of the type they’ve been accustomed to hearing since 2016, when the notorious “81 ... Read More
Downward Go the Democrats
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Roger Stone Deserves a Severe Punishment
Roger Stone belongs in prison for a very long time. The seven felonies of which he stands convicted are at heart crimes of political corruption — lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses in order to impede a federal investigation into official wrongdoing. The charges together could have brought him 50 ... Read More
Hunter Biden’s Devastating Influence
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day — grab roses or chocolate or something on the way home from work today. They’ll be more expensive tomorrow. On the menu today: the fair question of whether Hunter Biden cost his father the Democratic nomination; Bernie Sanders warns Democrats not to try any funny business at ... Read More
