Episode 6: The Difference between Abortion and Infanticide

Alexandra breaks down the Democratic objections to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Dwyane Wade On His Child: ‘She’s Known She Was Transgender Since She Was Three Years Old’
Former Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade said on Tuesday during an appearance on Good Morning America that his 12-year-old child, a biological male, has known they were transgender since the age of three. Wade's child, Zaya, has "known it for nine years, since she was three years old," Wade ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Knives Out: A Glorious Wrestlemania of a Democratic Debate
Early on, political consultant Mike Murphy labeled the debate “a six way tornado of long-repressed rage, fear and desperation.” For Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and maybe even Joe Biden, the end is near. A lot of these candidates, who would be allies under different circumstances, now can ... Read More
Democrats Still Haven’t Come to Terms with 2016
In an otherwise excellent Politico article advising Democrats how to avoid the fate of 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney, former Obama staffer Dan Pfeiffer offers his team some self-soothing revisionism regarding the 2016 election: When all is said and done, the 2016 election might end up being a ... Read More
Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More
RIP Bloomberg 2020
I thought that Bloomberg’s confused half-defense of stop-and-frisk was going to be his low point. Well. His torturous response on his lawsuits and NDAs was truly awful -- beyond incompetent. I wouldn’t be surprised if this were the end of Bloomberg 2020. Read More
Sanders Campaign Manager Slams MSNBC, Says Fox News Is ‘More Fair’
Bernie Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, has accused MSNBC of employing “double standard” in its coverage of the Vermont senator, claiming in an interview published Tuesday that Fox News is “more fair” in critiquing Sanders’s progressive platform. “That’s saying something,” Shakir told ... Read More
The Farming Wit and Wisdom of Mike Bloomberg
Here is what Democratic candidate for president Michael Bloomberg said in 2016 at Oxford, in what he apparently offered up as an ad hoc history of labor, agriculture, and industry, leading up to his own sophisticated era, as reported in the New York Post: "I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no ... Read More
The Roger Stone Double Standard
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
