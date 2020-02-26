Episode 7: Media Give Cover to Democratic Extremism on Born-Alive Bill

Alexandra discusses recent Senate votes on pro-life bills and details the inaccurate media coverage.
‘Gray Matter’–Deficient Americans
Former New York mayor and multibillionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, four years ago at Oxford, England, dismissed farming, ancient and modern. He lectured that agriculture was little more than the rote labor of dropping seeds into the ground and watching corn sprout — easy, mindless, ... Read More
Why Bernie Sanders’s Praise of Fidel Castro Matters
Did you know that infamous Nazi Hermann Göring was a great lover of animals, a protector of birds, and head of the forestry service in Germany? Unless you’re a history buff, probably not. After all, almost no one feels the need to preface their comments about the Third Reich with “Sure, the authoritarianism ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Susan Collins Breaks With Trump on Director of National Intelligence Pick
Republican Senator Susan Collins, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Monday rejected President Trump's pick to lead the intelligence community, saying Richard Grenell does not have the experience to serve as director of national intelligence. “I would have much preferred that the ... Read More
Is America Ready for President Noam Chomsky?
Bernie Sanders may be on the verge of gaining an insurmountable lead in the Democratic nomination fight, but he’s not letting that get in the way of his socialist principles. Asked in a 60 Minutes interview about old statements praising Fidel Castro’s supposed achievements in health care and education, ... Read More
Making Sense of the Harvey Weinstein Verdict
Though a New York State jury convicted Harvey Weinstein on two felony sexual-assault charges Monday, it acquitted him of three allegations of aggravated sexual assault, including the two most serious charges he faced. Still, the counts of conviction are likely to result in a severe prison sentence for the ... Read More
‘Undiagnosed Sociopath’
As we abandon moral language for clinical language, we run into technical difficulties. Writing in the New York Times, Thomas Friedman describes the 2020 presidential election as one that may be a contest between “a self-proclaimed socialist and an undiagnosed sociopath.” There is no such thing as an ... Read More
Bernie’s Problem Isn’t His Three Houses, It’s His Two Standards
Our Michael Brendan Dougherty offers a qualified defense of Bernie Sanders’s three houses and argues: I don’t see a great deal of ‘capitalism for me, but not for thee’ behavior. Despite a few years of living down and out, Sanders has had steady employment for 40 years. He has been in federal office for a ... Read More
Bernie Sanders Is a Moral Monster
Bernie Sanders complains that some criticism of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is “unfair.” The Castro government lined up political dissidents and shot them. It tortured them. It weaponized the medical profession to torture and deform its critics. Its campaign of murder was extraordinary, its ... Read More
Democrats Have Already Conceded to Bernie
After the results this Saturday, Bernie Sanders is the runaway front-runner for the Democratic nomination. That much is acknowledged. But his opponents may be closer to acceptance than even they are willing to say. The men and women running to be the Democratic nominee for president were asked a hypothetical ... Read More
