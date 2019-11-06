Episode 1: Self-Rule, the Real Jamestown Project

Church at the Jamestown Settlement, a museum of 17th-century colonial life in Williamsburg, Va., in 2007. (Jim Young/Reuters)

Self-rule: the great gift of Jamestown to the American experiment. Jamestown is not what we would call a free society, yet it was the base of the principle of self-governance. Driven out of necessity, members of the colony embraced the influence of common law and parliamentary rule to create the first-ever example of a mixed government system in the western world—and more importantly, the first ever example of self-rule. In the first episode of the Give Me Liberty podcast, Rick and Luke discuss how the Jamestown Colony became the base of self-governance.

