Podcasts | Give Me Liberty: The Making of American Exceptionalism

Episode 10: The Mother of Exiles

Hosted by Richard Brookhiser and Luke Thompson
(Pixabay)

A famous sonnet written to raise money for the construction of a pedestal for the Statue of Liberty, Rick and Luke discuss how The New Colossus set out the symbolism and impact of the Statue of Liberty for generations. Still today, Liberty Enlightening the World exists as a symbol of the uniquely American idea of liberty and provides refuge to those suffering around the world.

Editor’s note: Only NRPLUS members have access to all 13 episodes of the Give Me Liberty podcast. Non-members can learn more about joining the NRPLUS community here.

Get the book behind the podcast! Order Richard Brookhiser’s Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea today.

A word from our sponsor: The Give Me Liberty podcast is brought to you by The Ashbrook Center at Ashland University. Ashbrook’s mission is to strengthen constitutional self-government, educating citizens on America’s founding principles. Ashbrook’s newest resource, The American Idea, presents the American story through primary documents and invites the reader into a rich conversation about the central ideas that define America. The American Idea is available as a free digital download or for purchase. Visit Ashbrook.org/Americanidea to get your copy today!

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
Religion

Mayor Pete’s Bogus Religious Tolerance

By
Not long ago, Saint Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., the media’s go-to expert on all matters of faith, was asked about Beto O’Rourke’s contention that churches that refuse to embrace progressive spiritual rites should be stripped of their tax-exempt status. “I’m not sure he understood the ... Read More
U.S.

Should We Give California or Texas Back?

By
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series of excerpts adapted from Rich Lowry’s new book The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. Read the previous excerpt here. On October 20, 1842, Commodore Thomas ap Catesby Jones, commander of the U.S. Pacific Squadron, ordered 150 ... Read More
Loading...