Episode 13: Across Europe This Wall Will Fall

The late 1980s saw a new kind of threat to liberty—one that infected sovereign nations far and wide. In one of the most famous speeches delivered by Ronald Reagan, he issued a rallying cry for liberty, exclaiming “tear down this wall!” In the final episode, Rick and Luke reflect on the everlasting power behind the words of Ronald Reagan as he worked to defeat one of the world’s most evil forces—socialism—in the name of liberty.

