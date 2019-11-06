Podcasts | Give Me Liberty: The Making of American Exceptionalism

Episode 2: Religious Liberty Begins in Queens

Hosted by Richard Brookhiser and Luke Thompson
For years, individuals far and wide have traveled to the United States of America to escape religious persecution. A freedom that is uniquely American, religious freedom has come to be known as a cornerstone of liberty. Rick and Luke recall the story of how some thirty residents of a small settlement embodied the principle of religious liberty in the Flushing Remonstrance.

Editor’s note: While all 13 episodes of the Give Me Liberty podcast were released on November 6, 2019, only the first five episodes can be accessed by the general public (subsequent non-paywalled episodes will be rolled out at a pace of one per week, starting November 11, 2019). To access all 13 episodes right now, you will need to be a member of NRPLUS. Learn more about joining the NRPLUS community here.

Get the book behind the podcast! Order Richard Brookhiser’s Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea today.

