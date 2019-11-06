Episode 3: Liberty to Criticize our Rulers

Andrew Hamilton defending John Peter Zenger in court, 1734-5 (Library of Congress)

The freedom of expression is a core component of liberty. Now a well-known symbol for freedom of the press, John Peter Zenger shaped American history when he was famously acquitted in a libel suit. In this episode, Rick and Luke dig into one of the first cases of upholding freedom of the press—even when no such thing existed.

