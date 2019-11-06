Episode 4: The National Birth Certificate

Declaration of Independence, by John Trumbull (Wikimedia Commons)

Long before it was ever written, the principle of liberty existed in the heart of Americans. In 1776, dozens of men famously declared that all men are endowed with “certain unalienable rights” in the Declaration of Independence. Rick and Luke celebrate this cornerstone of American history and recount the ways in which it guaranteed the principles of liberty to Americans for generations to come.

Editor’s note: While all 13 episodes of the Give Me Liberty podcast were released on November 6, 2019, only the first five episodes can be accessed by the general public (subsequent non-paywalled episodes will be rolled out at a pace of one per week, starting November 11, 2019). To access all 13 episodes right now, you will need to be a member of NRPLUS. Learn more about joining the NRPLUS community here.

Get the book behind the podcast! Order Richard Brookhiser’s Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea today.

A word from our sponsor: The Give Me Liberty podcast is brought to you by The Ashbrook Center at Ashland University. Ashbrook’s mission is to strengthen constitutional self-government, educating citizens on America’s founding principles. Ashbrook’s newest resource, The American Idea, presents the American story through primary documents and invites the reader into a rich conversation about the central ideas that define America. The American Idea is available as a free digital download or for purchase. Visit Ashbrook.org/ Americanidea to get your copy today!