Podcasts | Give Me Liberty: The Making of American Exceptionalism

Episode 6: Secure the Blessings of Liberty

Hosted by Richard Brookhiser and Luke Thompson
Detail of Scene at the Signing of the Constitution of the United States by Howard Chandler Christy, 1940 (Wikimedia)

In 1787, the founding fathers signed the most influential document in American history. Right next to the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution guarantees the “blessings of liberty” to Americans of all backgrounds. In this episode, Rick and Luke discuss how the signing of the Constitution changed the course of liberty forever.

