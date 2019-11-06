Episode 7: Movements in This Hemisphere

Detail of portrait of President James Monroe by Samuel Morse, c. 1819 (White House Historical Association/Wikimedia)

In the early 1800s, there was a struggle for liberty across the world. In his annual message delivered to Congress, later known as the Monroe Doctrine, James Monroe delivered perhaps one of the best known declarations of foreign policy towards Europeans nations. Rick and special guest Jay Nordlinger narrate the background of Monroe’s observation of liberty abroad and his bold stance for the preservation of freedom when dealing with foreign nations.

