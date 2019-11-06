Podcasts | Give Me Liberty: The Making of American Exceptionalism

Episode 8: Letting Them Vote

Hosted by Richard Brookhiser and Luke Thompson
Detail of portait of Lucrecia Mott by Joseph Kyle, 1842 (Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery/Wikimedia)

Can liberty ever fully exist when half of the country’s population is disenfranchised? In 1848, The Declaration of the Seneca Falls Convention, using the model of the Declaration of Independence, demanded the rights of women be respected in society. Rick and Luke examine how the 100 signatories changed the course of events to bring the principles of liberty to all Americans.

Editor’s note: Only NRPLUS members have access to all 13 episodes of the Give Me Liberty podcast. Non-members can learn more about joining the NRPLUS community here.

Get the book behind the podcast! Order Richard Brookhiser’s Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea today.

A word from our sponsor: The Give Me Liberty podcast is brought to you by The Ashbrook Center at Ashland University. Ashbrook’s mission is to strengthen constitutional self-government, educating citizens on America’s founding principles. Ashbrook’s newest resource, The American Idea, presents the American story through primary documents and invites the reader into a rich conversation about the central ideas that define America. The American Idea is available as a free digital download or for purchase. Visit Ashbrook.org/Americanidea to get your copy today!

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
Religion

Mayor Pete’s Bogus Religious Tolerance

By
Not long ago, Saint Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., the media’s go-to expert on all matters of faith, was asked about Beto O’Rourke’s contention that churches that refuse to embrace progressive spiritual rites should be stripped of their tax-exempt status. “I’m not sure he understood the ... Read More
U.S.

Should We Give California or Texas Back?

By
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series of excerpts adapted from Rich Lowry’s new book The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. Read the previous excerpt here. On October 20, 1842, Commodore Thomas ap Catesby Jones, commander of the U.S. Pacific Squadron, ordered 150 ... Read More
Loading...