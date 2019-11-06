Episode 8: Letting Them Vote

Detail of portait of Lucrecia Mott by Joseph Kyle, 1842 (Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery/Wikimedia)

Can liberty ever fully exist when half of the country’s population is disenfranchised? In 1848, The Declaration of the Seneca Falls Convention, using the model of the Declaration of Independence, demanded the rights of women be respected in society. Rick and Luke examine how the 100 signatories changed the course of events to bring the principles of liberty to all Americans.

Editor’s note: Only NRPLUS members have access to all 13 episodes of the Give Me Liberty podcast. Non-members can learn more about joining the NRPLUS community here.

Get the book behind the podcast! Order Richard Brookhiser’s Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea today.

A word from our sponsor: The Give Me Liberty podcast is brought to you by The Ashbrook Center at Ashland University. Ashbrook’s mission is to strengthen constitutional self-government, educating citizens on America’s founding principles. Ashbrook’s newest resource, The American Idea, presents the American story through primary documents and invites the reader into a rich conversation about the central ideas that define America. The American Idea is available as a free digital download or for purchase. Visit Ashbrook.org/ Americanidea to get your copy today!