Episode 9: Abraham Lincoln Goes Back to Basics

Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Pixabay)

As Abraham Lincoln said in his famous Gettysburg Address, the United States of America was conceived in liberty. By the time the Civil War broke out, most of the country’s population had abandoned these long sought-after principles. In this episode, Rick and Luke reveal how Abraham Lincoln revived the foundation of a nation torn apart by war.

Editor’s note: Only NRPLUS members have access to all 13 episodes of the Give Me Liberty podcast. Non-members can learn more about joining the NRPLUS community here.

Get the book behind the podcast! Order Richard Brookhiser’s Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea today.

A word from our sponsor: The Give Me Liberty podcast is brought to you by The Ashbrook Center at Ashland University. Ashbrook’s mission is to strengthen constitutional self-government, educating citizens on America’s founding principles. Ashbrook’s newest resource, The American Idea, presents the American story through primary documents and invites the reader into a rich conversation about the central ideas that define America. The American Idea is available as a free digital download or for purchase. Visit Ashbrook.org/ Americanidea to get your copy today!