Episode 229: Nothing New Under the Sun

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Philadelphia, Pa., May 18, 2019. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss fully automated luxury Communism, Biden’s presidential bid, and British politics.

