Podcasts | Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 230: Out on the Prairie

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Democratic Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives for a class photo with incoming newly elected members of the House of Representatives, November 14, 2018. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s absurd comparison between the Holocaust and refugee camps on the southern U.S. border.

Most Popular

Immigration

What the Viral Border-Patrol Video Leaves Out

By
In an attempt to justify Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s absurd comparison of American detention facilities to Holocaust-era concentration camps, many figures within the media have shared a viral video clip of a legal hearing in which a Department of Justice attorney debates a panel of judges as to what constitutes ... Read More
Film & TV

Murder Mystery: An Old Comedy Genre Gets Polished Up

By
I  like Adam Sandler, and yet you may share the sense of trepidation I get when I see that another of his movies is out. He made some very funny manboy comedies (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy) followed by some not-so-funny manboy comedies, and when he went dark, in Reign over Me and Funny People, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Making Sense of the Iran Chaos

By
One would prefer that correct decisions be made according to careful, deliberate plan. But a correct decision made impulsively, through a troubling process, is still nonetheless correct, and so it is with Donald Trump’s decision to refrain from military action against Iran. The proposed strike would represent a ... Read More
Loading...