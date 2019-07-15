Episode 231: Old Newcomers and the New New Republic

Kevin and Charlie discuss jet-lag and miffed immigrants.
Most Popular
He Just Can’t Help Himself
By Saturday, the long-simmering fight between Nancy Pelosi and her allies on one side and the “squad” associated with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the other had risen to an angrier and more destructive level at the Netroots Nation conference. Representative Ayanna Pressley, an African-American Massachusetts ... Read More
Acosta’s Sweetheart Deal Likely to Foreclose Epstein’s SDNY Prosecution
Alex Acosta did a bad job on the Jeffrey Epstein case. This column was nearly finished when news broke Friday that he would resign as labor secretary. I was going to argue that his lapses did not justify joining the nakedly political mau-mauing by Democrats who have no interest in exploring the behavior of ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dear Cornell University: Questioning ‘Reason’ Is Part of a ‘Scary Trend’
Kat Timpf reports that Cornell University is preparing to ask students whether or not Americans should use concepts like ‘rationality.’ Read More
Gender Dissenter Gets Fired
Allan M. Josephson is a distinguished psychiatrist who, since 2003, has transformed the division of child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology at the University of Louisville from a struggling department to a nationally acclaimed program. In the fall of 2017 he appeared on a panel at the Heritage Foundation ... Read More
Are the Uber and Lyft Bubbles about to Burst?
One of my favorite things to ask rideshare drivers is whether and how they calculate their earnings: Do they keep track of hourly wages, how important are incentive bonuses, how do they maximize fuel efficiency and minimize expensive wear on their car, etc. The answers vary wildly, as do the reasons that people ... Read More
To Defeat Trump, Democrats Should Nominate Michael Bennet
Washington -- With a disgust commensurate with the fact, Michael Bennet, the Colorado Democrat, says that during 40 percent of his ten Senate years the government has been run on “continuing resolutions.” Congress passes these in order to spare itself the torture of performing its primary function, which is ... Read More
Pelosi’s House of Pain
Not so long ago — as recently as the cover of the March 2019 Rolling Stone, in fact — they seemed like the best of friends. I'm referring to Nancy Pelosi and the members of "The Squad": Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and (not pictured) Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. They shared some good ... Read More
The Selfish Actors of Illegal Immigration
Almost every party invested in open borders proves utterly selfish, without regard for the legitimate interests of others or of the law itself. The Illegal Immigrant The immigrant is the pawn of Latin American governments who view him as inanimate capital, someone who represents thousands of dollars in future ... Read More
Ninth Circuit Hands Trump Administration Win in Sanctuary-City Case
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled for the Trump administration Friday in a case concerning the withholding of federal funds for local policing from so-called sanctuary cities. A three-judge panel of the court ruled 2–1 that the Justice Department could deny Community Oriented Policing Services ... Read More
Ilhan Omar Is Completely Assimilated
Beto O’Rourke, the losing Texas Senate candidate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate, had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole. The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville, Tenn., last week: ... Read More
