Podcasts | Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 232: A Sobering Weekend

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
A police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss the weekend’s mass shootings and the nation’s response.

Most Popular

U.S.

Crush This Evil

By
Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” to forestall what he called “cultural ... Read More
Elections

The Democrats Break Left

By
The times, they are a-changin’ . . . Ah, the good ol’ days of . . . April, or so, when conservative critics of the Democratic party could still count on being lectured to about the enduring moderation of Team Blue and chastised for paying so much attention to such figures as Representative Alexandria ... Read More
U.S.

This Is What Bravery Looks Like

By
Security cameras captured the precise moment when Dayton police responded and gunned down the Dayton shooter. You can see the video below. It's not graphic (except, of course, for showing a shooting): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM1Viy6kmNw We should remember the heroes after mass shootings, not the ... Read More
Loading...