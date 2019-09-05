Episode 234: A Political Hurricane

Kevin and Charlie discuss hurricanes, Brexit, and more.
James Mattis’s Blistering Criticism of Obama
James Mattis's Blistering Criticism of Obama

Most of the coverage of James Mattis's new book, Call Sign Chaos, co-authored with Bing West, deals with the former defense secretary's relationship with President Trump. The Atlantic's pre-publication interview with Mattis was headlined, "The Man Who Couldn't Take It Anymore." The New York Times editorial page ...
James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning
James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ...
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
Storming Back to the Impeachment Charade
Storming Back to the Impeachment Charade

Elections have consequences. This was a point we tried to make many times in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections. The Democrats won control of the House fair and square. That means they get to drive the agenda. Their agenda, kinda sorta, is the impeachment of President Trump -- which is to say, the ...
Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols
Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

Hello, I'm Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word "insufferable." I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ...
Blasey Ford’s Lawyer Admits Client Wants ‘Asterisk’ Next to Kavanaugh’s Name When He Rules on Roe
Blasey Ford's Lawyer Admits Client Wants 'Asterisk' Next to Kavanaugh's Name When He Rules on Roe

Debra Katz, the attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, who leveled sexual-assault allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, admitted during an April speech that her client's decision to come forward was partly motivated by a desire to put "an asterisk next to" Kavanaugh's name before "he ...
Disregarding the Separation of Powers Has Real-Life Consequences
Disregarding the Separation of Powers Has Real-Life Consequences

Editor's note: This article is adapted from Neil Gorsuch's book A Republic, If You Can Keep It, which will be published this month. The separation of powers and its role in protecting individual liberty and the rule of law can sound pretty abstract. I confess it seemed that way to me in my high-school ...
Most Accurate 2016 Poll Shows Biden, Warren, Sanders Beating Trump
Most Accurate 2016 Poll Shows Biden, Warren, Sanders Beating Trump

The poll that most closely predicted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election shows Joe Biden and several other Democratic candidates beating President Trump in a 2020 general-election matchup. Biden would beat Trump by twelve points in a general election, garnering 54 percent support to Trump's 42 ...
Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities
Israel's Good and Bad New Realities

One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ...
Conservatives Should Watch More Television
Conservatives Should Watch More Television

The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ...
