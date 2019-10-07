Podcasts | Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 238: Page 67 [LIVE]

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 14, 2018 (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie meet up in a bar with Dan Crenshaw.

Most Popular

Film & TV

Everybody Is Tipper Gore Now

By
When it comes to bad ideas, there’s always room at the bottom. Conservatives used to exasperatedly observe of gun-grabbing Democrats, “Imagine how they’d complain if someone tried to treat the First Amendment the way they treat the Second Amendment!” Hold my cappuccino, says Andrew Marantz of The ... Read More
World

The Education of a Cynic

By
In The Education of an Idealist, a new memoir of her government service, former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power relates a breathtaking moment from the White House Situation Room in 2013. In the course of a meeting on the mounting humanitarian and strategic crisis in Syria, President Obama, brushing aside ... Read More
White House

The Volker Deposition

By
The big story of the last 48 hours wasn’t President Trump’s outlandish call for China to investigate the Bidens (another instance of presidential trolling at its worst), but the release of the texts documenting some of the internal back-and-forth over Ukraine policy. They are bad news because they are a sign ... Read More
White House

Ukraine Now

By
No one in our political debate has been very careful about distinctions lately, so why should the Ukraine controversy be any different? In evaluating the controversy, it is necessary to acknowledge that different things can be true. It is completely legitimate for a president of the United States to urge ... Read More
Loading...