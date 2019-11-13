Podcasts | Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 242: Texit?

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Michael Bloomberg speaks at the International Monetary Fund/World Bank meeting in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2018. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss ridiculous news out of Northwestern University, Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid, and more.

