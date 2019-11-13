Episode 242: Texit?

Kevin and Charlie discuss ridiculous news out of Northwestern University, Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid, and more.
Giuliani Associate Claims He Dangled Pence’s Attendance at Zelensky’s Inauguration to Force Biden Investigation
An associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani will tell congressional impeachment investigators that Giuliani directed him to inform the Ukrainian government that Vice President Mike Pence would only attend the incoming Ukrainian president's inauguration if they first announced an investigation
Nikki Haley Has a Point
Nikki Haley isn't a Deep Stater. She's not a saboteur. She wouldn't undermine the duly elected president, no siree! That's the message that comes along with Haley's new memoir With All Due Respect. In that book, she gives the politician's review of her career so far, shares some details about her
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
If we're lucky, she'll lose.
Quinnipiac: Kamala Harris Polling at 1 Percent in New Hampshire
The latest Quinnipiac poll of New Hampshire shows Joe Biden with a narrow lead in a close four-way race: Biden 20 Warren 16 Buttigieg 15 Sanders 14 The RealClearPolitics average of New Hampshire polls similarly shows a tight race: Biden and Warren are tied at 19.7 percent, Sanders is at 19.0 percent,
Call for Alito and Kavanaugh Recusal Exposes Glaring Double Standard
As Newsweek has reported, Aaron Belkin, the executive director of the liberal activist group Take Back the Court, sent a letter last week to Justices Alito and Kavanaugh demanding that they recuse themselves from the three pending Title VII cases before the Court. The reason: They met and posed for a picture with
The ‘Whistleblower’ and the President’s Right to Present a Defense
Right church, wrong pew, as we Catholic types are wont to say. As I tried to explain in Thursday's column, Rand Paul is wrong to insist that the Sixth Amendment's confrontation clause demands that the so-called whistleblower be unmasked and publicly questioned. That does not mean, though, that Senator
The Berlin Wall Is Gone, but Its Lessons Remain
The Berlin Wall stood for 28 years until in 1989 a wave of citizen protest forced the East German Communist government to open its gates. We've now gone longer without the Berlin Wall than it existed. As we marked the anniversary, on November 9, of its demise, I couldn't help but recall with wonder how
House Republicans Outline Impeachment Defense with ‘Four Key Pieces of Evidence’
One day before public impeachment hearings are set to begin, a new memo detailing House Republicans' messaging strategy centers on "four key pieces of evidence" that they claim prove "fatal" to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. "Stripping away the hyperbole and the hysteria, these
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in Greenwich?
Regis Philbin used to be associated with the question, "Who wants to be a millionaire?" But there is a new question in his life: "What kind of a millionaire wants to live in Greenwich, Conn.?" Not Regis Philbin. Philbin has just sold his family's home in Greenwich for 36 percent less than he paid
The Stars Came Out for the 1st Cavalry in Vietnam
I produced, engineered, and gave voice to the original talking G.I. Joe, for Hasbro. So there was a little irony when, shortly after that, I was called to active duty, in 1968. Stationed at West Point, for special training I was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, Forward Headquarters, just outside the
