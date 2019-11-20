Podcasts | Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 243: Old McDonald Wants No Farm

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange, January 8, 2019. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss the Right’s own opponents of capitalism.

Most Popular

White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
Religion

Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation

By
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More
Economy & Business

Who Owns FedEx?

By
You may have seen (or heard on a podcast) that Fred Smith so vehemently objects to the New York Times report contending that FedEx paid nothing in federal taxes that he's challenged New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger to a public debate and pointed out that "the New York Times paid zero federal income tax ... Read More
Loading...