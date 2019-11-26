Episode 244: America the Beautiful?

Kevin and Charlie discuss Thanksgiving and which of them loves America more.
Most Popular
SCOTUS Denies Petition to Hear National Review v. Mann
The Supreme Court announced Monday morning that it will not hear Competitive Enterprise Institute and National Review v. Michael E. Mann, a case with dire freedom-of-speech implications for National Review and all American media outlets that publish commentary on contentious public-policy debates. Mann, a ... Read More
Who’s in Charge Here?
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Kamala’s Attack on Tulsi Is What’s Wrong with America
During Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, Senator Kamala Harris slammed Representative Tulsi Gabbard for having criticized President Obama during his time in the White House. “I think that it’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage that is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for president ... Read More
The Radical Politics of Frozen II
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
20 Impeachment What-Ifs
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
It’s Time for Term Limits on the Supreme Court
Murmurs of concern swept through Washington, D.C., Friday night as news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a four-time cancer survivor, was back in the hospital. Luckily, doctors said it was only because of chills and fever, and she went home Sunday. But Ginsburg’s health remains a topic ... Read More
Elena Kagan: ‘Sometimes I Want to Pound My Fist Through a Wall’
If you follow politics, you encounter a lot of angry people. We have angry young white men, angry women, angry African Americans, angry Millennials, angry Baby Boomers, angry Muslims, angry gays, angry Christians, angry blue-collar workers, Antifa, the Proud Boys, the Alt-Right . . . anger is part of the human ... Read More
The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Why Democrats Have Been Running Rings around Republicans on Impeachment
On the substance, Democrats have won the first two weeks of the impeachment hearings by TKO. Not that it’s required much exertion. The facts have been in their favor, especially considering the ground that congressional Republicans have tried to defend. At the outset, Republicans created an impossible ... Read More
