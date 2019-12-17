Podcasts | Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 246: A Shocking Outcome

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Conservative Party event following the results of the general election in London, England, December 13, 2019. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss the results of Britain’s recent election.

Most Popular

U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
Loading...