Episode 246: A Shocking Outcome

Kevin and Charlie discuss the results of Britain’s recent election.
Most Popular
‘Republicans Pounce,’ Bigly
Some copy-editor at the New York Times has a sense of humor. “The president and his allies have turned investigations into a political tool for use against their enemies,” reads the headline over a “news analysis” by James B. Stewart. Well. The Democrats began publicly laying the foundation for ... Read More
Freshman Dem Jeff Van Drew to Switch Parties over Impeachment
New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew, one of the two Democrats to vote against moving forward with the impeachment inquiry in October, is planning to switch parties over an impending House vote, according to multiple reports. Van Drew, a first-time representative who flipped a district Trump carried by five ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
It’s Spreading Like the Plague — Social Justice Education
More and more, education in the U.S. is turning into propaganda for statism. What's taught is not knowledge that helps people to live their lives but rather beliefs that are calculated to turn them into obedient citizens of the welfare state. The overseers of that state don't want people who can think, but people ... Read More
Support for Impeachment Dips ahead of House Vote
The level of support for Trump’s impeachment and removal dipped below the level of opposition for first time since the inquiry was formalized in October, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average updated just two days before the impending House vote on impeachment. RCP’s average tipped in Trump's ... Read More
Comey Attributes FISA Abuses to ‘Sloppiness,’ Distances Himself from Russia Probe
James Comey maintained that the FISA process abuses detailed in Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz's Monday report were the result of "sloppiness" in a Sunday morning interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, and claimed that, although he signed off on the initial FISA application and ... Read More
Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
Washington’s Newseum Offered a Lot, but Was Flawed from the Start
Over in the Los Angeles Times, Michael Hiltzik points out what didn’t work about the soon-to-close Newseum in Washington, D.C., which will close its doors permanently January 1. Johns Hopkins University purchased the property for $372.5 million as a new home for its graduate programs, and the Newseum was ... Read More
Ball of Collusion and FISA Reform
[Author’s Note: This week’s release of the Justice Department Inspector General’s report on FISA abuse (among other investigative irregularities) in the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation has spawned a welcome public discussion of the 1978 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. What follows is an excerpt ... Read More
A Russian Under Every Bed
The three-year-long effort to abort the Trump presidency — now culminating with a manipulated impeachment effort — has warped U.S. foreign policy toward Russia. From 2009 to 2014, the Obama administration’s official policy (“reset”) was appeasement of Vladimir Putin’s autocratic Russia. Obama and ... Read More
