Episode 247: What Did They Vote on Again?

Kevin and Charlie discuss Pete Buttigieg and the unserious nature of the impeachment proceedings.
Most Popular
The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
FISA Court Issues Rare Public Order Condemning FBI for Russia Probe Abuses and Demanding Reforms
In a rare public order issued Tuesday, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court condemned the FBI for the errors and omissions in its application to surveil Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page and gave the bureau until January 10th to propose reforms to prevent future abuses. The order follows the release of ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
Virginia’s Second Amendment Sanctuaries: An Update
Last week I wrote about the spread of Virginia's "Second Amendment sanctuaries" -- counties, towns, and cities that vow not to enforce state gun laws they deem unconstitutional, in the wake of the Democrats' taking control of the state government. There are a few new developments worth noting. For starters, ... Read More
Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Horowitz Examining Past FISA Applications to Determine if FBI’s ‘Basic Errors’ are Systemic
The Justice Department inspector general said Wednesday that his team will take a closer look at Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant applications involving counterintelligence and counterterrorism in order to determine whether the "basic errors" the FBI made in applications to surveil the Trump ... Read More
Group of House Democrats Pushing to Withhold Impeachment Articles from Senate to Gain Leverage in Trial: Report
A group of House Democrats is urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to withhold articles of impeachment against President Trump from the Senate in order to gain leverage over the parameters of the Senate trial, the Washington Post reported Wednesday just hours before the House vote on impeachment. Representative ... Read More
A National Poll Shows Trump Beating Every Potential Democrat in 2020
Making the click-through worthwhile: An eye-opening poll from USA Today that should have the president’s reelection campaign team smiling; a spectacularly unwise suggestion for House Democrats from Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe; Stacey Abrams’s organization objects to another routine purge of inactive ... Read More
Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Maine Rep. Becomes First Democrat to Signal ‘Nay’ Vote on ‘Obstruction of Congress’ Impeachment Article
Representative Jared Golden (D., Maine) announced Tuesday that he would split his votes on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, becoming the first House Democrat to publicly signal that he would vote "nay" on either article. Golden, who represents a district Trump won by ten points in 2016, ... Read More
