Episode 248: If Congress Would Just Do Its Job . . .

Kevin and Charlie discuss the Texas church shooting, the death of Qasem Soleimani, and much more.
Most Popular
A Condescending Anti-Gun Argument
My friend and former colleague Tom Nichols has been going on one of his regularly scheduled Twitter anti-gun rants over the past few days. In his latest, he slammed the “spread of gun worship” among conservatives. That Nichols’s opinions on the subject, which resemble a progressive 17-year-old’s ... Read More
A Condescending Anti-Gun Argument
My friend and former colleague Tom Nichols has been going on one of his regularly scheduled Twitter anti-gun rants over the past few days. In his latest, he slammed the “spread of gun worship” among conservatives. That Nichols’s opinions on the subject, which resemble a progressive 17-year-old’s ... Read More
What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet, “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet, “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
Impeachment Fallouts
Impeachment is shaping up as unpredictably explosive, but not in the way imagined. There are lots of things that we do know about the present impeachment of Donald Trump — and we know that there are even more areas that remain unknown. Quietly, the approval ratings of Trump have been rising to ... Read More
Impeachment Fallouts
Impeachment is shaping up as unpredictably explosive, but not in the way imagined. There are lots of things that we do know about the present impeachment of Donald Trump — and we know that there are even more areas that remain unknown. Quietly, the approval ratings of Trump have been rising to ... Read More
The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
J. K. Rowling Declines to Apologize to Wokescolds
I assumed J. K. Rowling would cringe, beg forgiveness, and assent to approved re-education techniques after a Twitter mob and the Woke Enforcement Agency that is Vox went berserk during the holiday season about a comment Rowling had made on Twitter. Rowling supports Maya Forstater, a British woman who lost her ... Read More
J. K. Rowling Declines to Apologize to Wokescolds
I assumed J. K. Rowling would cringe, beg forgiveness, and assent to approved re-education techniques after a Twitter mob and the Woke Enforcement Agency that is Vox went berserk during the holiday season about a comment Rowling had made on Twitter. Rowling supports Maya Forstater, a British woman who lost her ... Read More
FBI Investigators Say McCabe Apologized for Lying about Clinton-Probe Leak
FBI investigators claim former deputy director Andrew McCabe admitted to misleading them about his involvement in a media leak and subsequently apologized for the lie, according to newly released transcripts of McCabe's interviews with investigators. The transcripts, released by the Department of Justice ... Read More
FBI Investigators Say McCabe Apologized for Lying about Clinton-Probe Leak
FBI investigators claim former deputy director Andrew McCabe admitted to misleading them about his involvement in a media leak and subsequently apologized for the lie, according to newly released transcripts of McCabe's interviews with investigators. The transcripts, released by the Department of Justice ... Read More
The Democratic Primary Is a Four-Way Race
This morning, Julian Castro announced that he would suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the most recent politician to drop out since California senator Kamala Harris exited the race in early December. Castro, who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban ... Read More
The Democratic Primary Is a Four-Way Race
This morning, Julian Castro announced that he would suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the most recent politician to drop out since California senator Kamala Harris exited the race in early December. Castro, who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban ... Read More
Get Ready for a Nasty 2020 Presidential Campaign
Here’s a fun New Year’s prediction for you: The 2020 presidential campaign will be even uglier than the 2016 contest. In part, that’s due to President Trump’s incumbency. In 2016, Trump almost surely did not think he’d win. Throughout his campaign, he would drop hints about an “exit strategy.” ... Read More
Get Ready for a Nasty 2020 Presidential Campaign
Here’s a fun New Year’s prediction for you: The 2020 presidential campaign will be even uglier than the 2016 contest. In part, that’s due to President Trump’s incumbency. In 2016, Trump almost surely did not think he’d win. Throughout his campaign, he would drop hints about an “exit strategy.” ... Read More
Loading...