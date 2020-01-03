Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 248: If Congress Would Just Do Its Job . . .

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
The U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, D.C., December 18, 2019 (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss the Texas church shooting, the death of Qasem Soleimani, and much more.

