Episode 249: Frauds, Phonies, and Flakes

Kevin and Charlie discuss states’ rights, Elizabeth Warren’s phony persona, and Britain’s royal kerfuffle.
Bernie Is Not Normal
The most substantively outrageous presidential campaign in American history has some serious chance of success. Bernie Sanders is leading or near the top of most polls in the first two Democratic nominating states, Iowa and New Hampshire. He could plausibly win both, which would instantly transform the race ... Read More
Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
The New Post-Trump Constitution
The Left sees Donald Trump’s comportment, rallies, and tweets as a new low in presidential behavior that justifies extraordinary countermeasures. But Trump's personal characteristics are idiosyncratic and may or may not become institutionalized by subsequent presidents. And it is not as if liberal icons such as ... Read More
Women Deserve Better Than What Michelle Williams Has Had to Live
You may have seen the Michelle Williams Golden Globes speech by now. Reportedly pregnant, she credited abortion for her professional success and for allowing her to be who she is. Pro-life and pro-choice people said what you would have expected but largely missed what seemed to be the misery. When New York ... Read More
Our Stupid Times, Etc.
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Trudeau: Canadians who Died in Iran Plane Attack ‘Would Be Home with Their Families’ If Not for U.S. ‘Escalation’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday suggested that the U.S. shares some blame for Iran's shooting down of a commercial jet last week since the incident occurred during a period of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. "I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently ... Read More
We Can’t Trust the Media to Report Honestly on Iran
It's hard enough watching journalists blaming the United States for the Islamic Republic’s perniciousness or exaggerating the importance of “revered leader” Qasem Soleimani while minimizing the actions of the courageous Iranians who oppose the mullahs. Even before a pro-Iranian regime bias infected much of ... Read More
The Democrats Have Had This Primary Before
As of this writing, the Democratic presidential contest looks very fluid, with four candidates bunched up in Iowa and New Hampshire. But the sudden relevance of foreign policy, thanks to the confrontation with Iran, has made it look more and more like a two-person race between Joe Biden and Bernie ... Read More
The Great Progressive Duel Ends With Both Candidates Throwing Away Their Shot
We had 48 hours of buildup to the Great Progressive Presidential Candidate Duel, and then both contenders threw away their shots. About 30 minutes into tonight's debate, we finally got the long-awaited Bernie Sanders–Elizabeth Warren showdown . . . but clearly, both candidates lost their nerve and didn’t see ... Read More
