Episode 250: The Sestercentennial Episode

Kevin and Charlie discuss trademarks, Joe Rogan, and Charlie’s desire to take “the great American Road Trip.”
On the Bidens, Schiff Opened the Door
You opened the door. Trial lawyers live in fear of that phrase. When a trial starts, both sides know what the allegations are. Both have had enough discovery to know what the adversary will try to prove. Just as significantly, both know what their own vulnerabilities are. A litigator spends his pretrial ... Read More
Why Pay Off Your Student Loans if the Government Will Do It for You?
America's mountain of student-loan debt keeps growing ever higher. But the factors driving the increase have changed, as detailed in a fascinating new report from Moody's. It used to be that we could blame colleges for failing to control their costs. But for the past decade or so, college costs have actually ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
FISA Court Confirms Two Carter Page Surveillance Applications ‘Not Valid’
A FISA Court order declassified Thursday confirmed that the government had found two of the four FISA applications authorized for the FBI to surveil 2016 Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page to be “not valid,” and will further investigate the validity of the other two. The order revealed that the government ... Read More
The Media Loves — And, I Mean, Really Loves — Adam Schiff
Jonathan Adler wonders whom Adam Schiff thinks his audience is. The answer is simple: the media. The same people who spent years passing along every falsehood and selective leak the California congressman gave them to fuel the Russia-collusion hysteria, and the same people who still accept his allegations -- ... Read More
Clarence Thomas Speaks
Those who know Justice Clarence Thomas say that any perception of him as dour or phlegmatic couldn't be more off-base. He's a charming, gracious, jovial man, full of bonhomie and easy with a laugh, or so I'm told by people who know him well. On summer breaks he likes to roam around the country in an RV and stay ... Read More
Joe Rogan’s Endorsement of Bernie Makes Zero Sense
Though I’m not a regular listener to Joe Rogan’s podcast, when I do tune in I find him to be refreshingly open-minded, smart, and engaging. But Rogan’s stated justification for voting for Bernie Sanders makes no sense: I think I'll probably vote for Bernie . . . He’s been insanely consistent his entire ... Read More
Alarmists Were Wrong about the Soleimani Strike
Two weeks ago, the United States seemed on the brink of starting another war in the Middle East after a drone strike killed Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Qasem Soleimani, as he departed an international airport in Baghdad. The shadowy general, in charge of the Iranian equivalent of the CIA, was one of the ... Read More
Man Who Saved for Daughter’s Education Admonishes Warren Over Loan-Forgiveness Plan: ‘Those of Us Who Did the Right Thing Get Screwed?’
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) was confronted on the campaign trail earlier this week by a man who was angry about her plan to forgive all U.S. student debt because he feels it punishes people like himself who had saved up to pay for their child's education so as not to burden them with loans. "My ... Read More
Nadler’s Folly
Jerry Nadler must have missed the day in law school where they teach you about persuasion. The House Democrat made a critical error early in the trial of President Trump. He didn’t just say that Republican senators, who voted to begin the proceedings without calling witnesses, were part of a cover-up. He said ... Read More
