Episode 251: A Hair-Brained Scheme

Kevin and Charlie discuss catastrophe movies, the climate change debate, and how much of cable news media has dropped the ball in the Trump era.
The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
The Iowa Dad Is Wrong. Paying People Back Who Had Paid for College Wouldn’t Be Fair Enough.
During Elizabeth Warren’s campaign stop in Iowa on Monday, a man asked the presidential hopeful whether her student-loan debt-forgiveness plan would also reimburse people who had already paid for school. “My daughter is getting out of school,” he told Warren, while standing in her (what else!) selfie ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
The Fifth Circuit Rejects the Lie of Transgender Pronouns
Cultural progressives, who reject the very humanity of unborn children but confidently assure us that there are upward of 70 distinct genders, tend to have an uneasy relationship with the truth. And the proliferation of transgender pronouns — the use of biologically inaccurate pronouns to describe those ... Read More
Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish Bring Political Blues to the Grammys
Singer Alicia Keys shut down the Grammy Awards show almost as soon as she started last night, by praising her profession as “the one thing that has the power to bring all of us together — and that’s music.” Then she dropped a semi-improvised political bomb: Tonight we must unite in spite of all the ... Read More
A Nation of Barbers
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin to Implement ‘Public Charge’ Test for Immigrants
The Supreme Court ruled on Monday to approve the Trump administration's "public charge" rule for new immigrants. The justices approved the rule by a vote of 5-4 along ideological lines. “Public charge” has in recent years been defined as a person dependent on cash assistance programs. The Trump ... Read More
15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
Fleabag: Vulgar, Depressing, and Brilliant
‘In an age where women enjoy the same money and successes as men, why shouldn’t women be able to enjoy sex like a man?” asks Carrie Bradshaw in the first-ever episode of Sex and the City, broadcast in 1998. Over twenty years later, another massively popular TV series, Fleabag, seems to have an answer: ... Read More
When There Is No Normal
One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More
