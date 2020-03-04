Episode 255: The American Approach

Kevin and Charlie discuss the unruly American citizen.
Most Popular
Goodbye, Liz
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
Federal Judge Orders Clinton to Sit for Deposition on Use of Private Email Account
A federal judge has ordered Hillary Clinton to sit for a sworn deposition regarding her use of a private email account while serving as secretary of state. U.S. District Court Royce Lamberth, a Reagan appointee, on Monday filed the order for Clinton to appear for a deposition in a five-year-old case brought by ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Chris Matthews Retires On Air from MSNBC over ‘Inappropriate’ Comments Toward Female Journalist
Chris Matthews announced during his long-running television show Hardball that Monday night's episode of the program would be his last. "Let me start with my headline tonight: I’m retiring. This is the last Hardball on MSNBC," Matthews said at the opening of the episode. "As you can tell, I've loved every ... Read More
It’s Time for Conservatives to Own the Climate-Change Issue
There is an interesting political tactic often employed by the Left, and it follows a predictable pattern. First, identify a problem most of us can agree on. Second, elevate the problem to a crisis. Third, propose an extreme solution to said crisis that inevitably results in a massive transfer of power to ... Read More
Globalization Bleeding
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
Biden Campaign Official Mocks Comey, Rejects His Endorsement
Andrew Bates, Rapid Response Director for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, mocked former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday after Comey endorsed the former vice president. https://twitter.com/AndrewBatesNC/status/1234905023471116288?s=20 Comey has been heavily criticized by Republicans and Democrats over ... Read More
‘Okay, Boomer’: The Politics of Middle Age
Most of us, by the time we turn 30, have seen the world change. One of the hardest things to accept about middle age is not change — it’s that change itself doesn’t stop changing. There’s been a good deal of chatter about America’s generational divides over the past few years, with “OK, Boomer” ... Read More
