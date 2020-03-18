Episode 257: Live from the Social Distancing Palladium

Today on Mad Dogs and Englishmen, Kevin and Charlie discuss the state of the country during the coronavirus crisis.
We Are in This Crisis Because of the Decisions of the Chinese Government
As a country, we’ve got our hands full right now. But while we’re sitting in various forms of self-quarantine, we — and a lot of other people around the world — will have a lot of time to read about the Chinese government destroying samples and suppressing information about the coronavirus in ... Read More
Coronavirus vs. the Flu: The Difference Between a 1% and 0.1% Fatality Rate Is Huge
In congressional testimony this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top medical experts in the Trump administration, said that the new coronavirus "is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu." On his radio show Wednesday, Rush Limbaugh was outraged that media reports focused on Fauci’s comparison between ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Mnuchin: Trump Admin. Considering ‘Sending in Checks to Americans Immediately’ to Offset Coronavirus Impact
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced on Tuesday that President Trump is considering sending checks to Americans to offset the economic impact of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Those checks would be worth about $250 billion in total, part of a possible $1 trillion economic stimulus, CNN ... Read More
More Bad News Out of Italy
Italy experienced the most deaths in a 24-hour period of any country during the pandemic, including China: The coronavirus continued its assault on Italy, the hardest hit country outside of China, with officials on Sunday reporting the number of deaths rose to 1,809 — a 25 percent increase over the day before ... Read More
This Could Get Very Bad and Last a Very Long Time
The COVID-19 Response Team at Imperial College London has released the results of some new simulations for the U.S. and U.K. predicting how different efforts to fight the disease might pan out. These types of exercises involve strong assumptions and will inevitably be wrong to some extent. But even with that ... Read More
Why Is the U.K.’s Response to COVID-19 Such an Outlier?
It is absolutely baffling. Last Tuesday, with lockdowns spreading throughout the world as the extent of the threat posed by COVID-19 became clear, videos circulated of tens of thousands of people at a Stereophonics gig in Cardiff, Wales, jumping up and down, singing along to their favorite songs. France, ... Read More
Joe Biden’s Plan to Come After the Firearms Industry
As Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders continue to trade blows over who is more equipped to supposedly deliver a knockout punch to the firearms industry, the former vice president has zeroed in on the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) — the law preventing frivolous lawsuits that seek to blame members ... Read More
Cuomo Praises Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘His Team Is On It’
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the Trump administration's efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, after initially criticizing the federal government's response as "absurd and nonsensical." “His team is on it. They've been responsive,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “I want to ... Read More
Character in the Time of Coronavirus
Welcome to The Tuesday, brought to you, as always, from a state of pristine social isolation . . . Long Days I will get to my regular language thing below, but I begin with a note about the etymology of Lent, which is the ecclesiastical season we currently are in. Lent is a slightly mysterious word, but ... Read More
