Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 258: What Happens after the Crisis Passes?

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Display at a gun store in Uniondale, N.Y., in 2013. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Are gun stores essential businesses and should they stay open during the shutdown? Kevin and Charlie discuss this and other coronavirus-induced questions.

Economy & Business

This Is Not Sustainable

By
Countries have experienced economic depressions before, but not usually as a matter of choice. The nationwide coronavirus shutdowns over the past two weeks have ground parts of the country to a halt. We have probably never before in our history seen so much economic activity vaporize so quickly -- within days ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Logic of Pottersville

By
In director Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic movie It’s a Wonderful Life, an initial bank panic sweeps the small town of Bedford Falls. Small passbook account holders rush to George Bailey’s family-owned Bailey Building and Loan to demand the right to cash out all of their deposits — a sudden run that ... Read More
